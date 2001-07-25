Murder in Small Town X rules reality

The debut of Fox's summer reality/scripted series Murder in Small Town X won its time period in all key demographics and attracted 7.3 million viewers.

The one-hour debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT averaged a 3.6 rating/10 share in adults 18-49 and a 4.7/8 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Murder in Small Town X was the highest-rated reality series on TV Tuesday 18-49ers, outperforming NBC's Spy TV, Big Brother, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Spy TV scored a 3.3/11 and drew 7.7 million viewers. Big Brother hit a 3.4/11 with 7.7 million viewers. Meanwhile, NBC's offbeat comedy sketch show Downer Channel debuted with a 2.9/9 with 6.7 million viewers.

