Muppets Take Paris

Public Broadcaster France 5 is prepping a version of Sesame Street called Rue Sésame that will debut as a daily series in October.

The 75 episodes will feature local production and on-air talent and feature familiar Muppets and some new characters, including Nac and Griotte, the latter an "energetic girl in a wheelchair."

Sesame Workshop will provide creative consulting on the series