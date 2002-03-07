Muppets comeback in the works
The Muppets may be coming back to television, and if they do, it'll be
with an edge.
Fox and Jim Henson Television are teaming up on a new Muppets series
that will feature a whole new batch of characters and some of the old favorites.
Kermit, Miss Piggy and other Muppet favorites will still be involved,
but Fox executives are looking to create a new take on the classic The Muppet
Show.
Fox executives said the project is still in the earliest stages of development
and it could be ready in 2003.
