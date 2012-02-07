Mungo Named WFAA News Director

Carolyn Mungo, formerly the assistant news director at KRIV Houston, has been named executive news director at WFAA Dallas, Belo's ABC affiliate in DMA No. 5. She succeeds Michael Valentine, who was promoted to Belo's vice president of content.

"Carolyn is a nationally recognized journalist with nearly 20 years of history in large market television newsrooms," said Mike Devlin, WFAA president and general manager. "She is experienced, resilient, thoughtful and a good communicator, whom I believe will be the next outstanding leader in the WFAA newsroom."

Mungo's announcement was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Mungo has worked as a reporter in a variety of markets, such as Minneapolis and Phoenix, and Belo-owned KHOU in Houston.

"The demands of a major market newsroom take a special set of skills," said Mungo. "I am well aware of the challenges because I have lived them. I am thrilled to be able to lead WFAA to new heights, and to continue the legacy and tradition of a strong newsroom in North Texas."