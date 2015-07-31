MundoFox Changes Name to MundoMax

MundoFox will change its name to MundoMax following Fox International Channels’ decision earlier this month to sell its stake in the Spanish-language broadcast channel. RCN TV Group bought out the Fox half of the network.

According to published reports, MundoMax has shuttered its news division, laying off almost 40 employees.

"RCN Television Group, the media conglomerate who owns 100% of MundoMax as well as broadcast and cable channels serving U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences with a long track record of highly acclaimed series, telenovelas and formats that have been broadcast and adapted all over the world, is wholly committed to the success of MundoMax," said Ibra Morales, president, MundoMax, in a statement. "Our broadcast network will officially be rebranded MundoMax on August 13, on its three-year anniversary, continuing to offer high quality entertainment programming to our viewers."

MundoFox launched in August 2012 with an ambitious plan to take on Univision and Telemundo, aligning with a number of TV stations to air as a digital subchannel. But the network has struggled with ratings. Morales remains network president.