mun2 Taps Pels as GM, Names Production Team

mun2, a network featuring bilingual programming aimed at young Latino adults, has tapped Alex Pels as general manager, and named a new production team.

Pels will oversee all on- and off-air initiatives at mun2, as well as oversee new programming and digital content.

Pels served as executive producer, then VP of production and programming, at MTV Latin America. He also, through his own production company, created and produced original content for networks including HBO Latino, Discovery and MTV. Additionally, he served as head of international development for Promofilm USA.

mun2 also named a new production team: Gloria Medel, Luisa Varona and Nick Rodriguez. Medel joins as West Coast executive producer, Varona was named East Coast producer and Rodriguez was tapped as producer of the upcoming show Vivo.

Before joining mun2, Medel was president of production for VOY Pictures Television. Varona was previously president of Grava International Productions. Rodriguez comes from Sí TV, where he worked on the production team for program The Drop while also serving as consultant on Across the Hall.

mun2 (or "two worlds") has been on the air since 2002 and reaches over 10 million U.S. households.