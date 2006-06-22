Mun2 Boosts Sub Count

Mun2, NBC Universal's bilingual cable net targeting young Latinos in the U.S., has boosted it sub count by 300,000.

Starting July 1, it will add that many in Puerto Rico through carriage deals with OneLink Communications in San Juan; Choice Cable in Mayaguez, Ponce and Aguadilla; and Liberty Cablevision in Luquillo, Caguas, and Arecibo.

Mun2 is available on analog and digital cable and satellite to over 10 million U.S. homes, says NBC Universal.