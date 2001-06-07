Multi-year price is right for Barker

Bob Barker has signed a new multi-year contract to stay on as host of CBS's The Price is Right.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Next fall, Barker will be celebrating his 30th season as host of the Pearson Television-owned game show. Heather Kozar and Claudia Jordan were named to The Price is Right's team as models. As the longest-running TV game show in history, Price is Right has racked up 14 Emmys, including 11 for Barker himself. - Susanne Ault