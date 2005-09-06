Multi-Network Special To Air Friday

ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The WB and UPN have slated their joint prime time special, Shelter From the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast, for this Friday to raise funds for those impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.



In the collaborative effort, the six broadcast networks will present the one-hour commercial-free simulcast from 8-9 p.m. Sept. 9. The entertainment special/fundraising event will salute the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as well as the rescue personnel.

It will be broadcast live from locations in New York and Los Angeles to the Eastern and Central time zones and tape-delayed in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. It will also be made available to other broadcast networks, cable networks, radio stations and broadband Internet providers.



Joel Gallen, who produced the unprecedented America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon in September 2001 in the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy, will executive produce the special, which will feature musical performances and appearances by celebrities from the world of film, television and music.

Means and method for donation, as well as additional information regarding those taking part in the special, will be announced later, the networks said.