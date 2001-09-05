Mulling tax breaks for minority media deals
National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Nancy Victory said Wednesday that her agency will consider supporting legislation that would create tax breaks for media companies that sell properties to minorities, women and small businesses.
Victory added that other ideas will be reviewed as well. Despite the switch to a Republican administration, NTIA will retain its longstanding interest in promoting media ownership by minorities, she said. - Bill McConnell
