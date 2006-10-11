Mullally Relegated to Mornings in New York

WNBC New York Monday will move the new company-produced syndicated talk show Megan Mullally from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays.

NBC’s flagship station will replace NBC Universal’s Mullally in the nation’s top TV market with a double run of Paramount’s Judge Joe Brown, which jumps back into its old 3 p.m. berth from noon.

The O&O is hoping the court show will prop up Warner Bros.’ news lead-in Ellen at 4. That program has been lagging, with Mullally preceding it in the afternoons, one of the most desirable time periods for syndicated shows because of the large number of viewers available. Ellen is way off last year's 4 p.m. time-period occupant, Paramount's Judge Judy, which has moved back to WCBS.

“There are no immediate plans to move the show in other O&O markets,” an NBC stations spokeswoman said. “But the stations are always reviewing their schedules and evaluating the best time periods for their programs, whether it's Megan or any other show.”

Mullally shifts into a WNBC morning time period previously occupied by NYC. That show, in turn, moves up an hour into Joe Brown’s noon slot, where it will run until it is replaced in December by NBC’s new iVillage program.

Having premiered Sept. 18, Mullally during its first full three weeks on WNBC had averaged a 0.8 household rating/3 share, but dropped to a 0.7 last week. It sunk 20% from its 1.0/3 lead-in and 60% from the 2.0/6 that Joe Brown had averaged in the same frame last year.

Mullally inherits a morning time period that has been generating an even lower 0.6/3 with NYC TV.

An NBC U syndication spokesman noted Mullally has been seeing its best performances in 10 a.m.-noon time periods in major markets such as Phoenix, Orlando, Fla., Kansas City, Mo., and Milwaukee.

This past Friday, Mullally earned her best women 25-54 numbers on WNBC. It garnered a 0.9 rating, up from its 0.6 Passions lead-in. Ellen rose to a 0.7 at 4.

With a median age of 42.3, Mullally ranked the youngest of all new talk shows during its first week, and third among all talk shows, according to NBC U.