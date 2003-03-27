Mullally to host MTR event
Will & Grace's Megan Mullally will host NBC special Great Women of Television Comedy, presented by the Museum of Television & Radio, Tuesday, April 15 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The special will combine clips from more than 50 TV sitcoms and interviews with TV stars such as Mary Tyler Moore, Bea Arthur, Carol Burnett, Penny Marshall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jane Kaczmarek.
MTR and Planet Grande Pictures produced the show and John Watkin, Eamon Harrington, Robert Batscha and Diane Lewis executive-produced.
Watkin and John Fitzgerald produced, while Harrington directed.
