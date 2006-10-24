Mullally Downgraded Again

In another major blow for NBC Universal’s Megan Mullally, KNBC Los Angeles Monday quietly removed the syndicated talk show from its high visibility 4 p.m. time period.

Megan shifted to noon, where it flipped time periods with a local newscast.

This marks the second time in two weeks that an NBC O&O in the top-three markets has downgraded the show. It moved last week from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. on WNBC New York. An affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, also downgraded it.

In Los Angeles, Megan had averaged a 0.8/2 over five weeks, down 27% from its 1.1/3 Ellen lead-in at 3 and 60% from Ellen’s 2.0/5 in the slot a year ago. No announcement on whether KNBC will stick with news or move Ellen back to 4.

KNBC’s 5 p.m. newscast sank 44% over the same five weeks last year (2.7/6 to 1.5/3) with Megan as its lead-in.

The move in New York has hurt ratings for the station. Last week, Megan averaged a 0.5/2 in the mornings on WNBC, off substantially from the 0.9/4 it inherited from various New York City programming that appeared in the slot the previous week.

The new talk show also plunged 62% from the 1.3/5 of Martha at 10 a.m. on WNBC and 71% from Martha’s 1.7/6 at 11 a.m. in October 2005.