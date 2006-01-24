Mullally Clearances Top 70%

NCB Universal says that syndicated talker, The Megan Mullally Show, has been cleared in over 70% of the country for fall 2006.

New markets include WHDH-TV Boston, WDIV-TV Detroit, WFTV-Orlando, WFTS-TV Tampa, WOIO/WUAB-TV Cleveland, KNSD-TV San Diego and WISN-TV Milwaukee.

The show has already been sold on the co-owned NBC O&O’s.