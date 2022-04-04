‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ Premieres on USA April 4

Mud, Sweat and Beards, about a couple of friends who explore some of the planet’s most remote locations while building “a primitive paradise” in these harsh locales, according to USA Network, premieres on USA April 4. There are four episodes.

Donny Dust and Ray Livingston are the stars. “While exploring the Alaskan wilderness, Louisiana swampland, New Mexico desert and Icelandic shores, these best friends and world-class wilderness experts will work together as they do everything from building elaborate shelters to tracking down natural food sources, all while combating extreme weather, hunger, predators and wicked BO,” according to USA.

The premiere sees the duo in Alaska, nearly setting the wilderness on fire, building a spruce bow smoker to cook a porcupine, and crafting a table and chairs out of natural elements.

Mud, Sweat and Beards is produced by Leftfield Pictures. Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Pender, Zach Green and Matt Odgers are executive producers. ■