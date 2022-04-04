‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ Premieres on USA April 4
By Michael Malone published
Grungy pair seeks out remote locations around the globe and and the guys leave their mark
Mud, Sweat and Beards, about a couple of friends who explore some of the planet’s most remote locations while building “a primitive paradise” in these harsh locales, according to USA Network, premieres on USA April 4. There are four episodes.
Donny Dust and Ray Livingston are the stars. “While exploring the Alaskan wilderness, Louisiana swampland, New Mexico desert and Icelandic shores, these best friends and world-class wilderness experts will work together as they do everything from building elaborate shelters to tracking down natural food sources, all while combating extreme weather, hunger, predators and wicked BO,” according to USA.
The premiere sees the duo in Alaska, nearly setting the wilderness on fire, building a spruce bow smoker to cook a porcupine, and crafting a table and chairs out of natural elements.
Mud, Sweat and Beards is produced by Leftfield Pictures. Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Pender, Zach Green and Matt Odgers are executive producers. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.