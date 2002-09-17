MuchMusic seeks New Voice
Cable music channel MuchMusic USA is riding the American Idol waves.
On Sept. 26, the Rainbow Media Corp.-owned network will air the New Voice of
2002 competition, a search for a female singer/songwriter.
The one-hour show will feature highlights from the second annual talent
search, which is sponsored by Proctor & Gamble Co.'s Pantene shampoo.
The winner -- judged by young female celebrities like The Sopranos' Jamie-Lynn
Sigler, The View's Lisa Ling and recording artist Kim Gordon of Sonic
Youth -- will be awarded a demo recording deal with Atlantic Records and musical
equipment.
