MTVU Promotes Two Execs

Ross Martin, MTVU head of programming, and Chris McCarthy, MTVU head of marketing, are being promoted to senior VP and VP, respectively.

“Ross and Chris are true pioneers, and with the help of their teams, they have been critical in helping to establish mtvU as the #1 multi-platform network by and for college students,” said Stephen Friedman, GM and executive VP of MTVU.

In addition to the promotions, Andrew Federici is joining the network as VP of online properties. Federici comes to the college net from InterActiveCorp, where he was director of proprietary portals, IAC consumer applications and portals.