mtvU Promotes Friedman to EVP

mtvU, MTV's 24-hour college network, has upped General Manager Stephen Friedman to executive VP.

In his new role, he will continue to supervise all facets of the network, as well as its recently acquired College Publisher network, which contains over 500 online college newspapers. In addition, he will help to grow mtvU's presence in the college market.

Friedman launched mtvU in January 2004. Since then, the channel's distribution has expanded by almost 40% and the network has received two Emmy awards.

Friedman helped lead mtvU's August acquisition of Y2M: Youth Media & Marketing Networks, which is the parent company of College Publisher. He also oversaw the launch of mtvU's broadband channel.

Before joining MTV, Friedman was a VP at consulting firm Robinson, Lerer & Montgomery.

Friedman will continue to be based in New York and will report to MTV President Christina Norman.