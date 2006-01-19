mtvU Graduates

MTV’s college network, mtvU, is pairing up with online career company Monster to promote its series on entry-level jobs and help student couch potatoes overcome slacker-dom to find jobs of their own.

Monster has signed on as an exclusive sponsor of The Opening, a show that follows a day in the life of college grads in their first jobs. As part of the deal, mtvU is launching a co-branded career site with Monster’s student and alumni-targeted online arm, MonsterTRAK, at the network’s Web site, mtvU.com.

It will feature applications for jobs profiled on the show, as well as guidance on interview tactics, resume preparation and salary negotiation. Episodes of the show will direct students to check out the site jobs.mtv.com, which will also feature jobs and internships not profiled in the series.

The Opening’s second season, which follows graduates at companies including Estee Lauder and T-Mobile, debuts Jan. 25. Episodes will air at 10 a.m. on mtvU’s broadband site, mtvU Über, and on the network at 11 a.m. Subsequent episodes will run on mtvU Über either before or at the same time as they run on TV. Clips will also run on Verizon’s V-Cast mobile service and Amp’d Mobile.

mtvU and Monster will also partner on programs held at career centers at the 730 schools where the network is carried. mtvU, which carries music, news, and student-targeted original fare, runs in dining halls, gyms, student lounges and dorm rooms at those colleges, which combined enroll 6.8 million students. It was the first of the MTV networks to go broadband.

Massachuetts-based Monster was launched in 1994 and now reaches 24 countries through 26 career sites.