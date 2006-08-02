MtvU Goes to Press

MTV’s college network, mtvU, has acquired Y2M: Youth Media & Marketing Networks, an interactive network of 450 college ‘net newspapers that reaches more than 5 million students nationally (the largest such network in the U.S.), providing news, weather, sports and more.

This is the latest addition to the MTV Networks roster; MTVN has also recently acquired XFIRE, IFILM and Neopets.

"This acquisition is in line with our business strategy of moving forward in the digital space and continually expanding our online portfolio of music, gaming, news and entertainment," said Judy McGrath, chairman and CEO, MTVN, in a statement. “Bringing mtvU and Y2M together is another avenue for us to be everywhere our audiences are, deepening our relationship with them and connecting them across every platform and device, all the time.”

mtvU broadcasts to 750 colleges nationally, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Its shown everywhere from campus dining halls to student fitness centers, and is available both on-air and online at the network's Website, mtvU.com.