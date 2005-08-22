MTVU Goes Back to School

As her version of The Apprentice hits NBC this fall, Martha Stewart will mentor a few more young people on MTVU.

The domestic diva will teach college students this fall on Stand In, which airs on MTV's campus network. On the show, celebrities and politicians make surprise visits to college classrooms. Other Stand In guest professors include hip hop star Kanye West, rocker Melissa Etheridge and Vice Prime Minister of Israel Shimon Peres.

The Stewart appearance was announced Monday as part of MTVU's "fall semester" lineup. The network is seen in dormitories and common areas on 730 college campuses around the country.

The network's fall schedule also includes an earful of music.

Death Cab for Cutie Unveiled will preview a new track from alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie’s forthcoming album. Starting Aug. 23, the band will debut a new song in a live performance between noon and 3 p.m.

In addition, MTVU.com will stream the new album and offer it as a wireless download for digital phones.

Starting Aug. 22, House Band welcomes one band as an “artist in residence” every two weeks. The network and its web site will feature performance footage, video premieres and interviews with bands like the Gorillaz, Bright Eyes and Coheed & Cambria.

Additional fall offerings include Does This Look Infected?, which explores the health risks of concert port-a-potties and other student haunts.