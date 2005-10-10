MTVU Gets Broadband Sister

MTV Networks launched a broadband version of its college-oriented MTVU cable channel. The move marks the first time the television group has offered a 24/7 streaming version of one of its channels in its entirety.

In simulcast and on-demand versions, MTVU Uber will feature MTVU programming: original shows, short-form series and student-produced content. Uber is available at the MTVU site (www.mtvu.com).

MTVU General Manager Stephen Friedman said Uber will “remain in perpetual beta mode” to encourage users to experiment and customize with the new service. "With today's announcement, we are handing over an entire channel online to college students and everyone who wants new music," he said.

MTVU also announced today that it will offer ten $25,000 grants to young innovators in the digital realm. The project, a partnership with Cisco Systems, will produce content to be shown on MTV Uber.

The MTVU cable channel is seen on 730 campuses around the country.