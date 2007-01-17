MTVu Acquires RateMyProfessors.com

MTVu, the college network owned by Viacom, has agreed to acquire RateMyProfessors.com, a site where college students can grade their profs and pick their classes. The free site reaches some 10 million college students each year and has reviews of some 900,000 professors, according to the network. The companies did not disclose a price.



MTVu recently bought Y2M , the parent company of College Publisher, which puts out about 500 college newspapers online. MTVN has made a practice over the past couple of years of buying up smaller "tuck-in" acquisitions that bolster its networks online. The include online film company Atom Entertainment, the game-rating site GameTrailers and the virtual community Neopets.



MTVu reaches some 750 colleges in the U.S. and runs in dining halls, gyms, student lounges and dorm rooms. The network launched in January 2004