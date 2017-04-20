MTV's 'VMAs' in a Los Angeles State of Mind

MTV is moving its Video Music Awards out to Los Angeles after a one-year stop in New York.

The VMAs will air live from the Forum on Aug. 27. MTV, attempting to revitalize itself, is looking to emphasize live programs and on-site experiences.

Originating from New York’s Madison Square Garden last year, the VMAs drew 6.5 million viewers, down 34% from 9.8 million for 2015’s L.A.-based show. That includes viewing on 11 cable networks owned by MTV parent Viacom, including Comedy Central, VH1 and Spike.

The VMAs hosts some of the biggest moments in TV music history.

“This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners, and especially the fans,” said Shelli Azoff, managing partner for the Forum. “The entire Forum family is thrilled to welcome back the VMAs!”

“The City of Inglewood welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the number 1 concert venue in California, the Forum,” said Mayor James Butts.

Jesse Ignjatovic returns as executive producer for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Bruce Gillmer, Garrett English and Lee Lodge are also executive producers. Melanie Block serves as executive in charge of production. Amani Duncan is music executive in charge. Wendy Plaut is celebrity talent executive in charge.