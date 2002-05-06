MTV's Spider sense tingles
On the heels of box-office smash Spider-Man, MTV: Music Television
unveiled its own animated version of the classic comic hero.
Spider-Man -- starring the voices of Neil Patrick Harris, Lisa Loeb and
Iam Ziering -- will pick up at Spider-Man's college days.
The MTV series will launch in fourth quarter 2002.
