MTV's 'Skins' Continues Ratings Slide Except with Teens

MTV's controversial show Skins

continues to shed viewers along with advertisers.

The show's third episode drew 1.459 million viewers,

down from last week. The show ratings dropped among MTV's key demographic of

12-34 year olds, but rose among teens, who are urged not to watch shows rated

TV-MA, as Skins is.

When it debuted on Jan. 17, Skins drew 3.255 million total viewers, a high for a new series on

MTV. Tune in for the episode got a big boost from its lead in, which was a

special episode of Jersey Shore,

which attracted 7.697 million viewers. The Skins

premiere drew a 2.87 rating in MTV's core demographic of 12 to 34 years olds,

including a 4.09 rating among 12 to 17 year olds.

In its second week, the number of viewers for Skins fell by half, with 1.581 million

tuning in. It was still MTV's top rated show in primetime and ranked 11th

among 12 to 34 year olds, and third among the 12-17 year olds still up and

watching TV at 10 p.m. ET.

The show, which features the sex and drug habits of teens,

has been a lightening rod. Before it aired, the Parents Television Council

labeled it as the "most dangerous show" on TV for children. The New York Times also reported that

execs at the network and parent company Viacom who screened the third episode

became concerned that they might be violating child pornography laws.

The PTC and its members began contacting advertisers and

many have pulled out, including General Motors, Taco Bell, Schick, Subway,

Wrigley and H&R Block. That's left the show filled with movie ads, ads for

video games, promos for shows on MTV and other networks, and direct response

ads. Red Bull, whose ads appeared in episode two, did not appear in the third

episode.

Clearasil had two ads in Monday's third episode. The brand

was also mentioned during the show, leading to the possibility that the

marketer, Reckitt Benckiser, made a product integration deal to be included in

the show.

During the episode, one character described his own acne

remedy, saying: "piss on a piece of toilet paper and rub it on your face. It

works better than Clearasil."

A spokesman for Clearasil did not return requests for

comment.

Proactiv, another zit medication, had several direct

response ads in the third episode. A spokesperson for direct response marketer

Guthy-Renker told the Hollywood Reporter

it had received several complaints from viewers about appearing in the show,

and has officially asked MTV to cease airing its spots in the show.

Skins was supposed

to be the start of a scripted programming push at MTV. The network will be

trying to sell advertisers on the rest of its upcoming lineup at an upfront

presentation in New York Wednesday evening.

So far, MTV has issued statements of support for the show.