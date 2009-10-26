MTV's ‘My Super Psycho Sweet Sixteen' Scares Up Demo Viewers

MTV's original movie My Super Psycho Sweet Sixteen drew a 0.8 12-34 rating in its 10 p.m.-12 a.m. timeslot Friday, October 23. That is the strongest demo rating in that time period since February, 2008, on a night when many people in MTV's target demo are out having fun rather than staying in.

My Super Psycho Sweet Sixteen performed particularly well in one of the channel's core demos, female teens (classified by Nielsen as females 12-17). The movie drew a 2.5 rating, placing it first in that demo among ad supported networks and second overall to Disney Channel in that time period.

MTV has made it a priority to reboot its original movie slate, premiering one new feature every quarter, and also presenting acquired films in the Friday evening slot

The network has ordered three films, and has at least six others in various stages of development.