MTV's Movie Awards : A key demo hit
MTV: Music Television's 2002 Movie Awards notched a 5.6 household
rating with more than 7 million viewers June 6.
The awards show, now in its 11th year, grabbed an 8.0 rating among MTV's core
12- through 34-year-olds, making it the highest-rated Movie Awards for
that demographic.
