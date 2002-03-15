MTV's McGrath to handle VH1, CMT
An executive shuffle at the top of MTV Networks means MTV: Music Television chairman Judy McGrath will add VH1, Country Music Television and the company's digital
music networks to her watch.
John Sykes, who was the top executive for VH1 and CMT, is moving to sister Viacom Inc.
radio-group division Infinity Broadcasting Corp. He takes over for Farid Suleman, who
resigned last month to become CEO of Citadel Communications Corp. radio.
Van Toffler, president of MTV and MTV2, will continue to oversee those
channels' daily operations.
Sykes' departure leaves VH1 executive vice president Fred Graver and CMT senior VP and general manager
Brian Philips now reporting to McGrath. Her new title is president of MTV
Networks music group.
