MTV's McGrath to handle VH1, CMT

An executive shuffle at the top of MTV Networks means MTV: Music Television chairman Judy McGrath will add VH1, Country Music Television and the company's digital

music networks to her watch.

John Sykes, who was the top executive for VH1 and CMT, is moving to sister Viacom Inc.

radio-group division Infinity Broadcasting Corp. He takes over for Farid Suleman, who

resigned last month to become CEO of Citadel Communications Corp. radio.

Van Toffler, president of MTV and MTV2, will continue to oversee those

channels' daily operations.

Sykes' departure leaves VH1 executive vice president Fred Graver and CMT senior VP and general manager

Brian Philips now reporting to McGrath. Her new title is president of MTV

Networks music group.