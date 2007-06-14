MTV's Dances Moves from Mobile to TV
By Anne Becker
MTV is following in the footsteps of its sibling network Comedy Central and transitioning an original mobile series into a linear TV property. Dances From Tha Hood, a half-hour TV special on June 17 at 8 p.m., will mix dance party footage, instructional segments and consumer-submitted clips.
The special is inspired by a short-form mobile series of the same name that MTV launched on various mobile carriers April. It comes out of a three-year multiplatform production deal MTV’s on-air talent Sway Calloway signed with the network in May. Calloway is an executive producer on the series.
Hosted by dancer/choreographer Tweetie, who hosts the mobile version, the show will juxtapose how-to dancing segments from current hip-hop and R&B talent with self-shot dancing footage viewers can submit and vote on through dancesfromthahood.mtv.com. The highest-rated clips will be included in a segment called “Getting It In.”
Dances comes at a time when MTV is trying to add user-submitted content to key programs in an effort to establish itself as a brand that thrives on platforms other than just linear TV. Earlier this month, fellow Viacom-owned cable network Comedy Central debuted Lil’ Bush, a half-hour TV series that began as five-minute cell phone segments in September.
Dances is also executive produced for MTV by Sean Lee, Dave Sirulnick and Ocean MacAdams.
