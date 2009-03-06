Trending

MTV’s 'Dance Crew' Finale Delivers In Demo

The third season finale of MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew drew more than three million viewers Thursday at 10 p.m., and rated a 2.97 among P12-34, the network’s target demo, MTV says. It was also the top program on all cable in that demo in primetime.

Season three of Dance Crew bested the season two demo average by 22%, averaging a 2.23 rating