MTV's 20th falls short in ratings

MTV: Music Television's 20th-anniversary celebration was a great

party, but apparently not great television.

Wednesday night's MTV: Live and Almost Legal scored a 1.5 household

rating and a 1.6 among persons 12 through 34. That's a fraction of what the

network gets for other major events like the Video Music Awards.

Although the show featured live performances by old and recent artists from

MTV's 20-year history, the network is saving the biggest-name current performers

for next month's Video Music Awards show.