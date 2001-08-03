MTV's 20th falls short in ratings
MTV: Music Television's 20th-anniversary celebration was a great
party, but apparently not great television.
Wednesday night's MTV: Live and Almost Legal scored a 1.5 household
rating and a 1.6 among persons 12 through 34. That's a fraction of what the
network gets for other major events like the Video Music Awards.
Although the show featured live performances by old and recent artists from
MTV's 20-year history, the network is saving the biggest-name current performers
for next month's Video Music Awards show.
