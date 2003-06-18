MTVN: We may lose millions in Spike fight
MTV Networks contended that it will lose $42.7 million in advertising and
promotional value if it is not allowed to relaunch The New TNN as Spike TV, as it had
planned.
In court documents, MTVN said it has already lost $16.8 million since June
12, when a Manhattan Supreme Court judge granted filmmaker Spike Lee an injunction
to halt the planned name change.
The Court of Appeals is now considering whether to uphold the injunction or
grant MTVN's appeal.
TNN was to morph into Spike TV June 16 as a new niche network for men.
The name change is on hold, but the Viacom Inc.-owned channel is still pushing on
with new programming, including a long-awaited block of adult animation that
debuts Thursday.
In court papers, MTVN laid out extensive damages that it claims it will suffer for
not changing to Spike TV.
The company has already laid out $30 million to advertise and market Spike
TV, TNN lawyer Clara Kim said in court papers.
Its ad-sales business will be hurt, too, MTVN claimed, since more than $100
million in advertising has been sold "predicated on the use of the Spike name,"
Kim said.
In addition, MTVN said it has already sent costly promotional material to
cable operators and was forced to scrap two launch-day specials -- one on the
Playboy Mansion and another, Most Extreme Elimnation Challenge, spoofing
an old Japanese game show -- because they were heavily branded as Spike
programming.
MTVN said its producers are still reworking other shows to remove Spike TV
references.
