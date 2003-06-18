MTVN: We may lose millions in Spike fight

MTV Networks contended that it will lose $42.7 million in advertising and

promotional value if it is not allowed to relaunch The New TNN as Spike TV, as it had

planned.

In court documents, MTVN said it has already lost $16.8 million since June

12, when a Manhattan Supreme Court judge granted filmmaker Spike Lee an injunction

to halt the planned name change.

The Court of Appeals is now considering whether to uphold the injunction or

grant MTVN's appeal.

TNN was to morph into Spike TV June 16 as a new niche network for men.

The name change is on hold, but the Viacom Inc.-owned channel is still pushing on

with new programming, including a long-awaited block of adult animation that

debuts Thursday.

In court papers, MTVN laid out extensive damages that it claims it will suffer for

not changing to Spike TV.

The company has already laid out $30 million to advertise and market Spike

TV, TNN lawyer Clara Kim said in court papers.

Its ad-sales business will be hurt, too, MTVN claimed, since more than $100

million in advertising has been sold "predicated on the use of the Spike name,"

Kim said.

In addition, MTVN said it has already sent costly promotional material to

cable operators and was forced to scrap two launch-day specials -- one on the

Playboy Mansion and another, Most Extreme Elimnation Challenge, spoofing

an old Japanese game show -- because they were heavily branded as Spike

programming.

MTVN said its producers are still reworking other shows to remove Spike TV

references.