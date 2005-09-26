MTVN, Warner Music Strike Mobile Deal

MTV Networks has signed a deal with Warner Music Group to tap its record labels for music videos it will deliver to mobile devices.

MTV will create and deliver short videos to cellphones and other devices, what both companies are billing as the first such deal between a studio and record label for mobile content, and the first mobile content deal for Warner Music.



MTV's domestic Mobile partner is Verizon and its some 50 million subs.

The content will combine short-form versions of existing cable shows including VH1's Driven and You Oughta Know and CMT's Studio 330 with made-for-mobile video packages, including Spotlight, which will launch this fall, featuring artists Sean Paul, David Gray and others reflecting on their careers.