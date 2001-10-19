MTVN truck to help VH1 Concert
MTV Networks Nashville will provide its audio remote truck to help co-owned
VH1 broadcast The Concert for New York live Oct. 20 from Madison Square
Garden in New York.
The show is being broadcast in Dolby Laboratories Inc. surround sound using
an AMS Neve plc 48-track 'Capricorn' digital-recording and mixing console.
When not on road trips in the Big Apple, the MTVN truck is used for remixing
and sound production at the network's studios.
