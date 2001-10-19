MTVN truck to help VH1 Concert

MTV Networks Nashville will provide its audio remote truck to help co-owned

VH1 broadcast The Concert for New York live Oct. 20 from Madison Square

Garden in New York.

The show is being broadcast in Dolby Laboratories Inc. surround sound using

an AMS Neve plc 48-track 'Capricorn' digital-recording and mixing console.

When not on road trips in the Big Apple, the MTVN truck is used for remixing

and sound production at the network's studios.