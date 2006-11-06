MTVN Starts Using GameTrailers

MTV Networks' GameTrailers will produce short-form content for MTV2 during the upcoming GameØRZ week, the first programming to come from the broadband videogame company since MTVN bought it last Nov.

GameTrailers will produce two-minute segments on game previews, developers, events and celebrities to run on MTV2 during Gamers Week 2.0 from Nov. 13 through 18. The segments, collectively called "TWITCH" have been running throughout the day during MTV2's music video hours.

GameTrailers was among the first of a slew of modest acquisitions that MTVN made over the past 18 months to boost its digital assets. Most recently, it picked up gaming/film/video company Atom Films last August.

More than 32 million viewers watched programming for last year's GameØRZweek, which totaled more than 60 hours of gaming-related programming across MTVN's cable and broadband channels.