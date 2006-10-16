MTVN Snags Quizilla.com

Adding to its growing list of strategic online buys, MTV Networks has acquired Quizilla.com, a teen-targeting online community of user generated content. The site will be folded into the existing web assets of the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group.



MTVN bought the site from from online ad sales company Gorilla Nation Media, LLC. The companies did not disclose the acquisition price.

The company plans to integrate female-skewing Quizilla with The Click, the broadband video player on TheN.com, the website of MTVN's nighttime digital cable network, in an effort to bolster the site's community appeal. Quizilla averaged about 3.1 million unique visitors worldwide during Sept. 2006, according to comScore Media Metrix.



MTVN has been strategically acquiring smaller web companies that target its young audience over the past 18 months. The company bought virtual pet site Neopets in June, 2005 and has since bought other online companies, including casual gaming sites Shockwave.com and AddictingGames.com. The company also recently relaunched Nickelodeon's broadband channel TurboNick with a host of added features.



Quizilla was founded in 2002 as a site that facilitated users' creation, maintenance and sharing of online quizzes and has since grown to include other user-generated content like poems and journals. The site also lets users share their work on social networking sites, such as MySpace, and post photos, play games and read horoscopes.