MTVN signs multiyear Simmons research deal

MTV Networks has signed a multiyear license agreement for Simmons Market

Research Bureau's National Consumer Study and National Teens Study.

MTVN vice president of research and planning Marshall Jacobowitz cited the

importance of the qualitative research firm's psychographics and

purchasing-behavior data. "With [Simmons'] Behaviorgraphics link," he said, "we

can go beyond demographics to describe viewers by their psych graphics,

lifestyles, purchasing behavior and brand preferences among over 7,000 brands."

Simmons president Chris Wilson said MTVN is the latest in a series of

recent client signings, many including its Hispanic research report. They have

included NBC, Telemundo Communications Group Inc., Discovery Networks U.S. and ad agency Foote, Cone

& Belding Worldwide.