MTVN signs multiyear Simmons research deal
MTV Networks has signed a multiyear license agreement for Simmons Market
Research Bureau's National Consumer Study and National Teens Study.
MTVN vice president of research and planning Marshall Jacobowitz cited the
importance of the qualitative research firm's psychographics and
purchasing-behavior data. "With [Simmons'] Behaviorgraphics link," he said, "we
can go beyond demographics to describe viewers by their psych graphics,
lifestyles, purchasing behavior and brand preferences among over 7,000 brands."
Simmons president Chris Wilson said MTVN is the latest in a series of
recent client signings, many including its Hispanic research report. They have
included NBC, Telemundo Communications Group Inc., Discovery Networks U.S. and ad agency Foote, Cone
& Belding Worldwide.
