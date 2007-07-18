MTVN Promotes Clayman

Greg Clayman, senior VP of MTVN mobile media has been promoted to executive VP of digital distribution and business development.

In his new role, Clayman will manage digital business development across MTV Networks, working closely with its brands and Mike Salmi, MTVN president of global digital media, to develop new opportunities for distribution of digital content and to strike deals with online partners. Clayman will also partner with MTVN’s International division on global partnerships and distribution strategy. He will continue to oversee the MTVN Mobile Media group as well.

“Through their tireless pursuit of smart mobile distribution deals, Greg and his team have helped establish MTV Networks as the world’s leading provider of entertainment programming and content on the handset,” said Salmi. “We’re thrilled to have Greg now apply his expertise to build and grow online partnerships as well, and help to create even more opportunities for MTVN to connect with its fans.”