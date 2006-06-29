MTVN Offers More Shows on iTunes

MTV Networks did a deal with Apple to offer several more series from its cable channels on iTunes. The series, available for $1.99 an episode, supplement MTVN's other iTunes offerings, including Comedy Central's South Park, and brings to 150 the number of TV shows iTunes sells.

The new programming includes full seasons of Spike's Blade: The Series, TNA: iMPACT and Disorderly Conduct; TV Land's Sit Down Comedy With David Steinberg; Nick at Nite's Fatherhood and Hi-Jinks; Logo's Noah's Arc,U.S. of ANT and Wisecrack; MTV's Viva La Bam; and The N's Beyond the Break.