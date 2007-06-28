MTVN Names Spina Senior VP Of Integrated Marketing

MTV Networks Entertainment Group, which includes properties such as Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land, has named Dario Spina senior VP of integrated marketing. Spina had been senior VP of marketing for Spike TV.

“Dario has been an instrumental player as Spike evolved from TNN to the universal awareness it enjoys today,” said John Cucci, COO of the entertainment group. “Now we are able to leverage his enthusiasm, passion, creativity and drive, bringing all that know-how to enhance the growth of the entire Entertainment Group.”

In addition to overseeing the networks, Spina will also oversee marketing efforts for a number of websites held by the group, including AtomFilms, Ifilm and gametrailers.com

He will report to John Cucci.