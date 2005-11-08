MTVN Names New Strategist

MTV Networks has named Nancy Newman executive VP, strategy and organizational planning.

Newman will drive MTVN’s music brands on multiple platforms and serve as an adviser on talent development, organizational and cultural planning for MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo and the Music Group’s emerging brands.

She will report to the MTV Networks Music/Logo/Films group president, Van Toffler.

Newman has worked in human resources for MTVN since 1994, most recently as senior VP for MTV and MTV Networks since 2000.

