MTVN Names Exec To Drive Spike.com

Erik Flannigan, the new executive VP of MTVN Networks' Entertainment Group, has already begun getting his team in place.

Jon Slusser, VP, MTVN and CEO of GameTrailers, has been named senior VP, Spike digital and video games for the group, reporting to Flannigan.





Slusser will oversee the merger of online site iFILM with Spike TV into Spike.com. on the video game side, he will head up PC gaming application Xfire and continue to run GameTrailers.com.