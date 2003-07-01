MTVN International drives a Ferrari
MTV Networks has upped Alex Ferrari to chief operating officer for MTV
Networks International. Most recently, Ferrari was chief financial officer for
MTVN.
He takes over for former COO Greg Ricca, who had already left the
company.
And taking over for Ferrari as CFO of MTVN is John Cucci, who most recently
served as COO for Comedy Central.
