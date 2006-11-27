MTVN To Get "Hyper-Programmed" With Broadband Channels

MTV Networks plans to roll out some 20 "hyper-programmed" broadband channels by mid-year 2007, the company announced Monday. The super-focused niche channels are being designed to cater to specific, narrow interests of MTV Networks' cable channels.

Several of the sites are tied specifically to TV shows, aimed at providing their fans with a more comprehensive experience on the Web. A World Series of Pop Culture site, for example, will complement the VH1 game show with online trivia. A "Talent Load" site will allow users to upload video of themselves to be considered for a reality talent show on VH1.

Others focus on broader topics not tied to particular TV shows. Separate sites will focus on classic rock, hip-hop and country music genres. An "Eyecandy" site will focus on pop-culture photo and video, a "Lists & Lists" site on list making and a "Faith & Spirituality" site on those issues.

The sites come out of MTVN's Music and Logo Group under Van Toffler and Brian Graden. The group has launched preliminary versions of some of the hyper-focused sites in the past few months, but has been weighing the idea of some sort of subject specific bouquet of sites for years. B&C reported last Aug. about the company possibly pairing with Comcast to launch subject-specific broadband channels, although the cable operator is not involved in this batch.