MTVN Forms New Mobile Group

MTV Networks has branded its mobile businesses under a new division - MTVN Mobile Media. The unit will act as an umbrella over teams at the individual MTVN brands and report to MTVN Global Digital Media President Mika Salmi and MTVN Affiliate Sales/Marketing President Nicole Browning.

Mobile Media will work with MTVN's Music, Logo and Films Group; Kids and Family Group; Entertainment Group and MTVN International to grow the company's mobile entertainment business. The group will be headed by Greg Clayman, promoted from VP of wireless strategy and operations at MTVN to Senior VP of MTVN Mobile Media.

In forming the group, Alice Kim and Jeremiah Zinn, who both report to Clayman, have been promoted. Kim is now Vice President of Carrier Relations and Wireless Distribution and Zinn is Vice President, Mobile Operations and Product Development.