MTVN Extends Its Neopets Reach

MTV Networks has expanded Neopets.com, the Internet youth community it acquired in June 2005, from the Web to cellphones.



Neopets' members, who use the community to create and tend to "virtual pets" who live in a made-up land called "Neopia," can now download Neopets Mobile to their cellphones if they are Cingular members. The application, developed by mobile-games company In-Fusio, will allow users to manage their accounts, play games and check on their pets while they are on the go.



The wireless-to-Web application, the first of its kind, will be exclusive to Cingular members for the first three months. MTVN plans to roll out Neopets Mobile in seven different languages to the rest of Neopets' more than 30 million members.