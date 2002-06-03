MTVA: Land, No!

The Metropolitan Television Alliance, comprising 11 New York TV stations and

charged with the task of getting a new tower built for over-the-air

broadcasters, has decided not to renew the contract of lead consultant Doug

Land.

Land was dealing with the morass of technical and political issues

surrounding construction of the TV-transmission tower, which still does not have

a home.

WNET president Bill Baker said the MTVA hopes to have the vacancy filled

within two weeks. Not surprisingly, the list of candidates is said to include

lawyers with TV backgrounds.