Trending

MTVA: Land, No!

By

The Metropolitan Television Alliance, comprising 11 New York TV stations and
charged with the task of getting a new tower built for over-the-air
broadcasters, has decided not to renew the contract of lead consultant Doug
Land.

Land was dealing with the morass of technical and political issues
surrounding construction of the TV-transmission tower, which still does not have
a home.

WNET president Bill Baker said the MTVA hopes to have the vacancy filled
within two weeks. Not surprisingly, the list of candidates is said to include
lawyers with TV backgrounds.