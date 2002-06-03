MTVA: Land, No!
The Metropolitan Television Alliance, comprising 11 New York TV stations and
charged with the task of getting a new tower built for over-the-air
broadcasters, has decided not to renew the contract of lead consultant Doug
Land.
Land was dealing with the morass of technical and political issues
surrounding construction of the TV-transmission tower, which still does not have
a home.
WNET president Bill Baker said the MTVA hopes to have the vacancy filled
within two weeks. Not surprisingly, the list of candidates is said to include
lawyers with TV backgrounds.
