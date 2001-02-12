MTV2 Goes Interactive

MTV Networks is using ACTV's Fusion to synchronize the delivery of Web content to viewers' computers while they are watching MTV2 on their television. Used as part of the MTV2 Box Block, viewers register and download ACTV's HyperTV plug-in and can then log on to www.mtv2.com and click on Box FUSION while the show is on the air. They then automatically receive and interact, free of charge, with Web content whose delivery is synchronized to enhance music videos as they air on MTV2.