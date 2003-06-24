MTV whacks 20% of Comedy staff

There were no yuks at Comedy Central, as new owner MTV Networks swung the

long-expected ax, cutting 80 employees, or 20% of the network's work force.

The layoffs were inevitable fallout from MTVN's $1.2 billion purchase of the

50% interest in the network it didn't already own.

MTVN centralizes a lot of services to its portfolio of networks, so a lot of

positions at stand-alone Comedy Central were redundant.

"Unfortunately, implementing the integration plan means some very

capable, devoted and hard-working people will be leaving us -- people who have

made lasting contributions over the years," the network said in a memo to

employees Tuesday.

Areas targeted for layoffs included affiliate sales, legal, human resources,

research, information systems, creative services, finance, production

management, planning and design and network operations.

"We immediately froze open heads at MTV Networks and we have been able to

fill some of those positions with Comedy Central employees who are impacted by

the plan," the programmer said.

The network did not say how many employees avoided the ax by shifting into

any of those vacant MTVN positions.